Donald Vonrow Fellers, Jr., 69, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021.
Don was born September 17, 1952 in Waco, Texas, to the late Donald Vonrow Fellers, Sr. and Betty Marie Dillow Fellers.
He graduated from Frederick High School, Frederick, Maryland, and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland College Park. Don served in the United States Air Force, and he was a federal employee for more than 30 years, retiring in 2013 as an Air Force squadron deputy director.
Don was passionate about basketball. He coached at every level, from youth to senior citizens. One of his greatest accomplishments was coaching Air Force and Armed Forces teams, winning several base-level and European championships.
Don loved spending time with his family and his Newfoundlands, watching basketball, telling jokes, and listening to jazz music.
Don is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda Fellers; three children, Jason Fellers and wife Shelly Burkert-Fellers of Long Beach, California, Mandy Hinton and husband Rusty Hinton of Linden, North Carolina, and Adam Fellers and wife Alyson Fellers of Fayetteville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Tyler, Cate, and Alex Hinton and Jett and Josephine Fellers; and a sister, Terri Shelton.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Evey.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
In Don’s memory, contributions may be made to the Spinal Cord Injury Research Program at Mayo Clinic, www.mayoclinic.org.
