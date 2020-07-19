Paul Webster Dalton, 71, of Oak Island passed away on July 18, 2020.
Mr. Dalton was born September 22, 1948 in Greensboro, North Carolina to the late Jack Ellington Dalton and Pauline Ingram Dalton.
He grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Page High School and then Campbell University.
Paul and his wife, Faye, were the owners and operators of Plant Pros in Raleigh for 35 years. Plant Pros sold wholesale indoor tropical foliage, and staged the plants for graduations at UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University, and NC State University. In 2013, the couple retired and moved to Oak Island, where Paul became an avid fisherman. He enjoyed teaching others the art of surf fishing and net casting.
Paul was an active member of The Oak Island Elk’s Lodge where he used his professional skills to beautify the Lodge. Paul spent many hours walking on the beach and collecting sea glass. He never met a stranger and will be remembered as a friend to everyone he met and as “the ambassador” of 17th Street West.
Survivors include his wife Faye Dalton; two sisters, Pam Bunton (Tom) and Patricia Huffman; two nieces; a nephew; and a family of friends.
He was preceded in death by his fur babies, Joey, Bear, and Maggie.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Cape Fear Memorial Park in Southport with Rev. Jerry McCabe, Paul’s friend and fishing buddy, officating.
Due to the Covid-19 concerns, there will be no formal visitation; however, he will lie in state at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to S.O.A.R. (Southport Oak Island Animal Rescue), 3376 St. Charles Place SE, Southport, NC 28461 or to Sea Biscuit Wildlife Shelter, 1638 East Beach Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhtie.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.