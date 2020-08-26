Charles Edward ‘CJ’ Zakszeski, Jr., age 48, of Winnabow and Boiling Spring Lakes, began his journey in heaven on August 19, 2020.
CJ was born June 19, 1972 to Charles and Sharon Zakszeski in Tampa Bay, Florida.
CJ graduated from South Brunswick High School in 1993. During his life, CJ moved 13 times, mostly living in either California or North Carolina. He spent the last 16 years with Sheri Benya, RN, and her family in Winnabow. Their unwavering love and dedication helped CJ live his life to the fullest despite his limitations.
Although there were many limitations that prevented CJ from doing a lot of physical activities that most of us too often take for granted, he was able to attend numerous events and concerts and meet many singers and musicians, including The Eagles, The Doobie Brothers, Kenny G and Chicago (who he saw nine times!). Music helped CJ get through a lot of the challenges that he faced, and he could always tell you the name of a song or singer within a split second of when a tune began.
CJ touched so many lives during his time on earth. He navigated through life with an eternal smile, love, perseverance, and enthusiasm.
With CJ’s positive outlook on life, he unknowingly helped others cope with their daily struggles and challenges. He also inspired people like Dick Clark, Nipsy Russell (“Uncle Nipsy”) and Major General John Henry Stanford who gave CJ a case with the American Flag. On the flag case, it states “CJ, you are My Hero,” and that he is: a hero, a loving son, uncle and brother - and an inspiration to all!
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Zakszeski.
CJ is survived by his mother, Sharon Zakszeski of Boiling Spring Lakes; his second mother, Sheri Benya of Winnabow; his brother, Stephen Zakszeski and family of Chester, Maryland; his sister, Gayle Hubbard and family of Richmond, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, August 24, at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service Chapel with Reverend Charles Drew officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 2 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice or to the camp CJ attended that brought him much joy through the years: Easter Seals UCP, Attention: Development, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 211, Raleigh, NC 27612 (in the memo line put: CJ/Camp).
