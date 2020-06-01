July 9, 1944 – May 25, 2020
Mary “Miffi” Frances Williams, age 75, of Southport, North Carolina passed away after her battle with cancer on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Mary was born July 9, 1944 in Bluefield, West Virginia.
She had been a long-time local fixture in the Southport/Oak Island area, for over 40 years, and embraced the boating lifestyle.
Miffi was a retired registered nurse and spent many of her post-retirement years sailing up an down the East coast aboard the “Why Don’t We?” as first mate to her captain and husband, Charlie. Miffi was an avid Jimmy Buffet fan who enjoyed traveling to New Orleans and was a lover of animals. She was a fierce, loyal, one-of-a-kind friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
Miffi is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Charlie Williams; her two children, Heather (Geoff) Dye and David B. (Candice Pinocci) Johnson; her grandson, Tyler Sherfinski; her sister, Salli John; as well as her two step- children, Randy Williams and Leigh Ann Middleton.
A celebration of Miffi’s life to be announced in the upcoming months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Relay For Life, in honor of Miffi; “The Klassy Divas” Relay for Life team that was started in Miffi’s honor; or to S.O.A.R. (Southport/Oak Island Animal Rescue).
