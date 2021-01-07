Penelope (Penny) Prettyman of Boiling Spring Lakes, passed away at the age of 75 on December 15, 2020 at home, where she had been recuperating from surgery.
She was a nurse and an editor in Baltimore, Maryland before relocating to our area in 2004.
After her move to Southport she became a potter, worked in stained glass, and was a volunteer. Penny was a real asset to The Associated Artists of Southport, the Oak Island Art Guild, and the Brunswick Arts Council. Over the years she served as Treasurer, membership chair, and on numerous committees.
Penny will be remembered by anyone who took part in the Oak Island Art Guild Labor Day Art and Craft Fair, servind as the voice of the guild with the vendors.
Penny enjoyed sitting on the beach nightly waiting for her turtle nest to hatch. She also loved to educate people about the turtles when they came to visit the nest.
Her love of animals was apparent to all the animals that she welcomed into her home over the years. She had dogs, cats, and at one time two ferrets.
Penny will be missed.
A celebration of life will take place after the Covid-19 is under control.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her estate at: Penelope Prettyman, c/o Kim Kirk (Estate Administrator), 224 Fairford Road, Castle Hayne NC, 28429.