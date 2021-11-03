Norma Morgan Wall, 92, died October 26, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elwood Leslie Wall, Sr. and son, Elwood Leslie (Les) Wall, Jr.
She is survived by granddaughters, Lindsay Behrens and Sara Wall, and great-grandsons, Nolan and Oliver.
Her memorial service will be held at Peacock - Newnam and White Funeral Home in Southport on November 6 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at noon November 9 at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, a kind deed toward another would be appreciated.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam and White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.