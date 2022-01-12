Donna Reichling Keamy passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 in Southport North Carolina. She passed peacefully with her brother, Mel Reichling and sister, Jo Ann Reichling at her side.
Donna was born on April 10, 1938 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Melvin and Betty Reichling.
She earned a business degree from Marquette University and did graduate work at University of San Francisco. She was a successful and well-known businesswoman in California, Philadelphia, and Colorado.
She had many interests including piloting an airplane, vacationing with family and friends, traveling, and supporting women’s education through her involvement in P. E. O., a philanthropic education organization.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Keamy, and niece, Elizabeth Alice Reichling.
She is survived by her two siblings, Mel and Jo Ann; Mel’s wife, Carol Ann Reichling; three stepchildren; and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alie Reichling Memorial Scholarship Fund at Virginia Tech by contacting Jenny Orzolek at the Virginia Tech Foundation at 540-818-5786.
Plans for service are pending.
