Phyllis Mae Blackwell, 88, of Southport passed away on July 12, 2020.
Mrs. Blackwell was born August 30, 1931 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late John and Thelma McNeilly.
She was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Blackwell; sister, Geraldine McClellan; and brother, David McNeilly.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Robert Roy Blackwell; daughter, Diane Blackwell of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Mike, Shaun, and Jen; great-grandchildren, Kate and Anastasia; brother, Gordon McNeilly; and daughter-in-law, Carla White.
The service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel
The family will have visitation one hour prior to the services and burial will follow in the Northwood Cemetery.
The service will be broadcast via the funeral home’s Facebook page and will be available for future viewing.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.