Terry L. Calhoun, 74, passed away December 2, 2022, at home with his loved ones by his side.
He was born February 28, 1948, in Gaston County, North Carolina, the son of late Rudolph and Maxine Calhoun.
Terry was a graduate of Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, North Carolina, and received his Master’s Degree in Education from University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
He was a Vietnam veteran, serving as an information specialist in the US Army from 1968-1971. After receiving his master’s degree, Terry worked as a news editor at The State Port Pilot in Southport, North Carolina.
Terry was an enthusiastic reader of World War II history. Additionally, he studied and guided others in the study of German Expressionism. In his retirement, he and his wife Cynthia traveled throughout Europe visiting museums and observing the works of artists he passionately studied.
Terry was a lifelong Atlanta Braves fan and was especially gratified when they won the 2021 World Series.
Terry is survived by his wife, Cynthia Calhoun, of Wilmington, North Carolina; three daughters, Melanie Shears and husband Michael Shears of Bristol, Tennessee, Kelley Calhoun of Nashville, Tennessee, and Allison Calhoun of Wilmington, North Carolina; stepson and heartfelt son, Peter Eubanks of Greenville, South Carolina; and five grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Demurel Calhoun.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare.
