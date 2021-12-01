Barbara “Bobbie” Reed Yount, 76, of Bolivia, passed away on November 16, 2021, at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick. She fought a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease for several years.
Bobbie was born on November 1, 1945, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, the daughter of the late Dr. Theodore Dorris and Marion Fisher Reed.
Most of her childhood was spent in Murfreesboro, North Carolina where she was surrounded by a large extended family and spent many happy times with her cousins. Upon graduation from Murfreesboro High School, she attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, graduating with a B.A. in Social Work.
She moved to Southport after her graduation from college and it was during this time that she met and married the love of her life, Phil, whom she shared 28 years of love and laughter until his death in 1996.
Her first job was with the Department of Social Services where she helped many foster and adoptive children and families. She continued her support of children and families by joining the Brunswick County School system, teaching at both Lincoln and Bolivia schools. She left the school system after the birth of her daughter but her commitment to education never wavered. She was elected to the Brunswick County Board of Education for two terms. Her last job, where she would remain for twenty-five years until her retirement, was at Cape Fear Community College. She served as the Director of Continuing Education and the Coordinator of the ABE/GED/Comp Ed programs in both Brunswick County and later at the Wilmington campus. She was loved immensely by both her teachers and students. Her colleagues were some of her dearest friends.
Service to others was ingrained in her soul. She rarely missed an opportunity, no matter how small, to help her community. She was a lifelong Democrat. However, it was her sincere belief that we must all do whatever we can to help others and not let political beliefs divide us. In addition to serving on the Brunswick County BOE, she was a founding member of the Lower Cape Fear Junior Woman’s Club, member of the New Hanover County Literacy Council, served on the ATMC Elections Board and as a precinct judge with the Brunswick County Board of Elections. She volunteered with Matthews Ministry for many years helping to deliver weekly backpacks of food to children in need.
Family was her greatest joy. Her smile and encouraging words will be missed daily by all those that loved her.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Yount, her brother Ted Reed and her infant grandson Jackson Bland.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Amy Bland (Greg), son Ryan Yount (Rachel), granddaughters Caroline and Charlotte Bland, sister-in-law Anne Reed, several nieces and nephews, her longtime friend Elaine Phelps, and her favorite “grand dog” Sox.
A celebration of Bobbie’s life will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021 @ 2:00 pm in the chapel of White Funeral Home in Bolivia. The service will be officiated by Pastor Freeman “Woody” Walls, longtime friend of the family. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 11, 2021, 6-8pm at White Funeral Home. A private family graveside was held at an earlier date. Masks are requested in order to continue to keep each other healthy and safe.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the ER staff at Brunswick Novant Hospital, the flight crew of NHRMC VitaLink, the staff of NHRMC and especially to the special angels of the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, for their loving care.
Donations to honor Bobbie’s memory can be made to the following: Cape Fear Community College Foundation, Emergency Student Relief Fund, 411 N Front St. Wilmington, NC 28401 or online cfcc.edu/give; FOLSOI c/o Harper Library, Children’s Programs, 109 W Moore St. Southport, NC 28461 or online folsoi.org; SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com for the Yount family.
White Funeral and Cremation Service, Bolivia/Supply Chapel.