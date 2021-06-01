Vesta Jean Tarvin, age 62, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Vesta was born August 26, 1958 to the late Robert and Jean Tarvin.
Vesta enjoyed working as a ticketing specialist for the North Carolina Ferry System. She was a member of the Oak Island Moose Lodge and an avid reader who loved the beach. She will be deeply missed by her family.
Vesta was preceded in death by her brother, Philip Tarvin.
She is survived by her mother, Marie Tarvin of Woodstock, Georgia; her son, Danny (Kari) Hart of Forsyth, Georgia; her daughter, Emily (Michael) Gardner of Villa Rica, Georgia; her son, John (Donna) Truett of Buffalo, New York; her fur-baby, Piper; her brother, Robert (Diane) Tarvin; her sister, Vicci (Curtiss) Goostree-Hancock; Julie (Tommy) Crews; her grandchildren, Dylan Hart, Morgan Whisnant, Noel Whisnant, Savannah Hart, Micah Gardner, Cheridan Hart, Alivia Gardner, Mya Rutherford, Dusten Ristau Truett, Caedan Hart, Benjamin Gardner, Andrew Gardner, Elijah Ristau Truett, and Andreas Doucette; her great-grandchildren, Kenley Johnson, Henry Johnson, Abigail Johnson, M.J. O’Conner, Noah O’Conner, and Sophia Wicklund; as well as several nephews.
A funeral service for Vesta will be held at the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, with Rev. Mark Hicks officiating. A visitation in the chapel will precede the service from noon to 2 p.m.
Condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Tarvin family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.