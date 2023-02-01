Uldis “John” Jaunzemis

Uldis “John” Jaunzemis, age 87, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 24, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born in Liepaja, Latvia, the Jaunzemis family fled Latvia to escape Communism in 1944. After five years of being refugees in war-torn Germany, the family immigrated to the United States in 1949 when John was 14 years old.