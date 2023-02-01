Uldis “John” Jaunzemis, age 87, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 24, 2023, after a brief illness.
Born in Liepaja, Latvia, the Jaunzemis family fled Latvia to escape Communism in 1944. After five years of being refugees in war-torn Germany, the family immigrated to the United States in 1949 when John was 14 years old.
After high school, he proudly served his new country as a U.S. Marine and became a jet mechanic assigned to Fighter Squadron VMF 333 in Beaufort, South Carolina. While in the Marine Corp, John married Delcy Ott of Savannah, Georgia and they settled in Charleston, South Carolina to start a family. With his military experience, linguistic abilities and other special skills, he continued to serve the U.S. Government as a civilian in classified operations.
John had a wide-ranging career that included machinist, mechanic, restaurant manager and also in manufacturing. His work took him throughout the Southeast and Midwest, but retirement brought him back South to Boiling Spring Lakes and Southport. John and Delcy were both active members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Southport.
John was a passionate golfer and once said, “Life is good! I play golf at the drop of a hat. My handicap is 14 and I have shot my age three times, twice at 79 and once at 80.” In retirement, he also worked part time at The Clubs at St. James.
John never met a stranger and was always willing to help others. He was a do-it-yourselfer and tinkerer who could fix or work on anything. He enjoyed a daily cigar and bike ride to the Dutchmen Creek Boat Ramp.
John was a devoted family man, loving father, loyal friend and leader by example. Most of all, John was always grateful and wrote, “I feel that our family prospered and had a very good life in the USA. We were able to contribute by serving in the military. After a day on the golf course, I sit on my back porch and am thankful to God and this country for prosperity, religious freedom and all the opportunities we had as immigrants.”
John was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Delcy Jaunzemis.
John is survived by his sons, Don and wife, Mary, and Randy and wife, Karen; daughter, Dana and wife, Tammy; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; Elizabeth “Betty” Stalls, loving partner; and siblings, Agris and Aija, and their families.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at Trinity United Methodist on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401 or online at lifecare.org.