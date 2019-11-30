Loretta Mae Price of Southport, 89, passed away on November 29, 2019 in Shallotte.
She was born in Winnabow on August 30, 1930 to the late Jim Sellers and Delta Mintz Blanton.
She was also preceded in death by her husband John Dawson Price; six siblings; son Dennis Price; daughter-in-law Kay Price; granddaughter Cynthia Shatterly and grandson Randall Price.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverly Shatterly (Orin); two sons, Larry Price (Dena) and Michael Price; daughter-in-law, Teresa Padgett Price; brother, Elmer Price; sister, Oretha Sonderman; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, December 2 at Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home in Southport.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 at Bethel Baptist Church in Southport. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Bethel Road, Southport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, WMU, 1628 North Howe Street, Southport, NC 28461.