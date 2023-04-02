Paul Andrew Hudson, age 73, of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Paul was born April 17, 1949, in Silver Spring, Maryland, to the late Robert Verdelle Hudson and Angela Pinion Hudson.
Paul received his bachelor of arts in literature from East Carolina University. His first job out of college was as an office furniture and supply salesman at Raleigh Office Supply in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Paul met the love of his life, Linda. After a whirlwind courtship, Linda and Paul eloped to South Carolina and moved into their home in Raleigh. Life was good as Linda and Paul enjoyed starting their lives together.
Paul took great pride and joy in being a loving stepfather to Jenny, and he loved Jenny as if she were his own. They bonded when he took her and picked her up from school every day until she received her drivers license. They loved singing songs together as they listened to the radio. He was so proud of her educational accomplishments, her wedding day, and when she became a mother to his two beautiful grandchildren.
Paul loved to spend time long distance cycling on his Trek street bike, running, swimming and fishing until he received the devastating diagnosis of multiple sclerosis at age 42. Even though he was no longer able to participate in these activities, he found joy in other ways, such as volunteering at NC State University Disability Services and the Wake County SPCA. A highlight of these years was a fly fishing trip for the disabled to Montana. Paul always loved animals and he and Linda parented several beloved pets over the years: Zippy the cat; Whimsey and Figment, their adorable West Highland White terriers; and Paul’s devoted rescue canine companion, Auggie the Wonder Doggy.
In 2002, Paul and Linda were fortunate enough to have the opportunity to purchase a condominium in Southport, North Carolina, their favorite place, where they spent many happy and relaxed weekends and vacations with their friends and family. Paul was a familiar sight in Southport cruising around on his scooter with faithful Auggie by his side. He loved sitting at the waterfront gazebo, watching dolphins and container ships on the Cape Fear River.
In later years, Linda and Paul left Raleigh and moved to Southport for retirement, where they continued to enjoy an idyllic life in their “Hallmark movie” town. After a period of decline following three decades of living with progressive MS, Paul moved to a continuing care facility, where he was much loved by the staff and other residents. He looked forward to his weekly visits with Linda and friends in Southport.
Whatever Paul’s physical condition, he never lost his love of life and his family, his quick wit, and his ability to make every day count. He was loved by everyone he met.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda Eldridge Hudson; his stepdaughter, Jenny Manchester McAllister, her husband Rob, and grandchildren, Abigail and Wade of Asheville; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ken and Peggy Swartzel of Raleigh; niece, Katie Swartzel McGee (Charlie) and family of Asheville; nephew, Paul Swartzel (Ginger) and family of Potsdam, New York; and nephew, Gray Swartzel (Ben) of Asheville.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Hudson.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Paws Place Dog Rescue, 242 George II Hwy SE, Winnabow, NC 28479.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewmanwhite.com for the Hudson family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
