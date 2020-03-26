Allen Dale Willetts passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, at the home of Terry Boone and Jay Willetts (BSL, Southport)
Dale was born June 23, 1959, the son of the late Roy Willetts and Pauline Reynolds Willetts. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Abbie Willetts Bass, and a brother, Darrell Ray Willetts.
He is survived by nine brothers and sisters, Linda Fowler (Billy) of Leland, James Robert Willetts, Paulette McLelland (Barden), Blinda Willetts, Glinda Keppert, all of Winnabow, Jay Willetts of Boiling Spring Lakes, Donna Lynn Byrd (Paul), Gwen Jones (Gary), all of Winnabow, Teresa Davis (Jimmy) of Pilot Point, Texas; Aunt Madaline Blanton of St. Matthews, South Carolina; 25 nieces and nephews, 41 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and many friends.
A memorial service is planned at a later date at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Details will be announced closer to the date.
