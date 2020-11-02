Rodney Anderson Woodall, 54, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on October 27, 2020.
Rodney was born January 21, 1966, son of the late James Lewis Woodall and Bonnie Faye Stewart.
He spent the most of his life and career in Benson, North Carolina and moved to Southport in 2006.
Rodney was a hard worker from the time he was 12 years old until the time of his passing. Along the way he touched many lives. Rodney never met a stranger, and would share his love with anyone he met along his path. Rodney would hug everyone and give them an “I love you” every encounter that he spent with them. He loved the Lord and his family.
Survivors include his wife Debra Woodall; five children, Brandi Floyd and husband Michael, Heather Barefoot and husband Joey, Chad Woodall, Gabrielle Brown, and Nathaniel Woodall; four grandchildren, Farryn Floyd, Braxton Barefoot, Trevor Barefoot, and Jackson Floyd; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Stewart; stepfather, Glenn Williford; a sister, Cynthia Jane Williford; and a brother, Michael Glenn Williford.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, at Beach Road Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Brunswick County Treatment Court, 3904 Business 17E, Bolivia, NC 28422.
The LORD hears his people when they call to him for help. He rescues them from all their troubles. The LORD is close to the brokenhearted; he rescues those whose spirits are crushed. — Psalms 34:17-18.
