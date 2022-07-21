Mary Dolores Rohrer, age 89, of Southport, North Carolina passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022.
Mary was born April 21, 1933 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late John and Marie Sentman.
Mary graduated from nursing school at Philadelphia General Hospital in 1954, graduated from East Stroudesburg State University with a Baccalaureate in Public School Nursing in 1974, was certified as a School Nurse Practitioner from University of Pennsylvania in 1981 and received a certificate in Neuro-Development Behavioral Pediatrics from Harvard in 1986.
She enjoyed a 25-year career as a school nurse practitioner in Palisades School District in Pennsylvania.
She moved to North Carolina in 1992 and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Ladies Guild at the parish.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband William F. Rohrer; son, Blaze A. Rohrer; sister, Joan Sajda; and daughter-in-law, Doreen Rohrer.
She is survived by her sons Christopher (Terri) Rohrer of North Las Vegas, Nevada, William Rohrer of Ft. Washington, Pennsylvania, and and Guy (Pamela) Rohrer of Southport, North Carolina; brothers, John Paul Sentman of Blackwood, New Jersey and Br. Robert Sentman of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Christine (Alex) Kelly of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jason Rohrer of State College, Pennsylvania, Jacquelyn Rohrer of Ambler, Pennsylvania, Nicholas Rohrer of Southport, North Carolina, and Caitlyn Rohrer of Southport, North Carolina; and her great-granddaughter, Devon Kelly of Las Vegas, Nevada.
A Funeral Mass will be held for Mrs. Rohrer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Thursday, July 21, at 12 pm. An inurnment ceremony will follow the Mass in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall in the church following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare at 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Rohrer family
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
