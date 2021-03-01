Melanie Elaine Champion of Chester, South Carolina, passed away on February 25, 2021.
Melanie was born on February 23, 1954.
She is survived by her sister Marla Lowder; brothers, Mickey and Monty Champion; sons, Daniel and Taylor Shannon, grandchildren, Danielle, Kagan, and Easton Shannon; and great-grandson, Cooper Harris.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar and Ellen Champion.
A private memorial service will be held on March 5 at Bethel Baptist Church at 2 p.m.
