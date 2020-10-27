Joyce (Donnie) St. George Partello, age 75, of Southport went to her Heavenly home October 23, 2020.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Southport and a graduate of Southport High School.
Joyce enjoyed spending time with her pets, fishing and being on the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Fisher St. George and Catherine Hinnant St. George; husband, Richard Alvey Partello, Jr.; son, Richard Alvey Partello III; sister, Harriet Ann St. George; and nephew, John Fisher St. George.
Joyce is survived by her son, Christian Donald Partello and wife Carrie DeWitt Partello; sisters, Catherine St. George Johnstone and husband Richard, and Julie St. George Glisson and husband Joey; grandchildren, Amanda, Benjamin and Adam; great- granddaughter, Sophia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held November 14 at eleven o’clock in the morning at Northwood Cemetery, 711 E. Longleaf Drive, Southport, NC 28461.
