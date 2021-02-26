Michele Frances “Mickey” Reilly, 57, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on February 25, 2021.
Mickey was born September 11, 1963 in Queens, New York to the late Jerome and Mary M. Reilly.
Mickey was called to serve: her love of helping people lead to her becoming an EMT and ambulance dispatcher.
She had a deep love of nature. Mickey enjoyed the ocean and being at the beach, she had salt water in her veins. Mickey loved cooking and trying the latest kitchen gadgets and testing new recipes.
For the past 10 years, she lived in Boiling Spring Lakes; previously she lived in Rockaway Beach and Brooklyn, New York.
Mickey touched many lives and she will never be forgotten.
Survivors include her sister, Maureen Goforth and her husband Logan V. Goforth; two nieces, Kaitlyn Warren and Gillian Goforth; and two nephews, Nicholas Warren, and Logan Goforth.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary E. Reilly; and a brother, Brian J. Reilly.
A service to celebrate her life will be held this Spring.
