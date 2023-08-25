Henry Vance Jenkins, “Hawk”, Jr., age 66, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
Mr. Jenkins was born March 3, 1957 in Union County, North Carolina, son of the late Henry Vance Jenkins, Sr. and Shirley Ann Helms Jenkins.
“Junior” truly was such a special gift from God to his friends and family. Making people laugh was one of Henry’s best natural talents. He always had a way of making everyone he met feel right at home instantly. His infectious kindness was a once in a lifetime experience. If you knew him, you loved him.
Henry was an electrician by trade and owned his own electrical company for 30 years. He spent many years working and always brought laughter and joy to countless job sites.
He acquired the nickname “Hawk” by his work family when he relocated to Oak Island in 2011. He loved playing sports most his life. His love of golf was something he shared with his late father. Golfing with his dad was at the top of his list of favorite things to do. Henry and his father shared a special bond and they never failed to keep up with the UNC Tarheels - never Duke.
Fishing, riding horses, and motorcycles were also some of his favorite pastimes over the years. Raising chickens was a huge part of his life since childhood. He also discovered a natural talent in bonsai later in life, which he accompanied with koi fish ponds. He created an entire bonsai garden where he spent a lot of his time nurturing and enjoying. His trees were truly Henry’s happy place. Nature and trees truly gave him peace.
Henry gave his all for anyone that ever needed it and he loved his family with his entire heart.
He is survived his wife, Lisa Jenkins; two daughters, Holly Jenkins Coates and husband Justin and Lindsey Marie Jenkins and fiancee Patrick Foster; six grandchildren, Christian Hunter Jenkins, Brittany Shaw, Abagail Jenkins, Taylor Jenkins, Kaleb Coates, and Alexandria Coates; a sister, Vanessa Robinette; three brothers, Todd Jenkins, Gregory Jenkins, and Christopher Jenkins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Vance Jenkins.
A celebration of his life will be held at Sonrise Baptist Church, 8375 River Road SE, Southport, NC 28461 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, with his dear friend Reverend Rodney Cox officiating. The family will have visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
Flowers may be delivered to the family’s residences or the church on Friday, August 25, or before 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.