Thurston Clemmons Jr., 89, went to be with his Savior and Lord on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Bolivia, North Carolina.
He was born on September 10, 1931 in Bolivia and at an early age his family moved to Myrtle Beach where he graduated from Myrtle Beach High School in 1949. He always loved flying and started by painting lines on the runway at Myrtle Beach Air Force Base in exchange for free flying lessons.
He enlisted in the Air Force and met Margaret Jane Cooper Clemmons of Fayetteville, North Carolina at her church while stationed at Pope AFB.
He married Margaret on June 5, 1955.
Their first home was in Columbia, South Carolina for the completion of his university studies at the University of South Carolina, where he later received a Masters of Education degree.
They were blessed with two sons while in Columbia: Bradford L. Clemmons and Danford G. Clemmons.
After an enlistment in the Air Force, he attended USC in both the Naval and Air Force ROTC programs, and then joined the Air Force as a regular commissioned Second Lieutenant. He had many assignments throughout the USA and overseas including Vietnam and Japan, where they were blessed with a third son, Thomas G. Clemmons, while Thurston was serving as an Air Force officer.
He also earned his private pilot’s license in Japan. After retiring from the Air Force as a Major in 1975, he returned to Bolivia where he took up farming.
As a renaissance man he was continually improving his education and, after excelling in a welding class, he became an instructor of welding at Brunswick Community College where he led the expansion of the welding program for several years.
Thurston was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church of Bolivia. Tut and Margaret were active in the church and choir for decades. They served many friends and families in the area with their kindness and generosity.
Tut was preceded in Heaven by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Cooper Clemmons, in 2019.
He is survived by three sons, Brad and his wife Sandra, Dan, and Tom and his wife Melissa; five grandchildren, Bradford Lock Clemmons Jr., Heather Elizabeth Konovalov (Nicholas), Zachary Thomas Clemmons (Erin), Will Cooper Clemmons, and Jonathan Edward Clemmons; and four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Konovalov Jr., Eleanor Margaret Clemmons, Ames Thomas Clemmons, and Virgil Ezekiel Clemmons.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thurston Clemmons Sr. and Lena Danford Clemmons of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and by a sister, Opal Clemmons Johnson of Lexington, North Carolina.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Tut’s life on Saturday, April 10, at Faith Baptist Church in Bolivia at 11 a.m. Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Forest Lawn Cemetery, located about one mile north of Faith Baptist Church off Highway 17.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thurston’s name to your favorite charity or church missions fund.
To God be the glory!
Shared memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.