Susan K. Dinsdale of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away the morning of Monday, March 29, 2021 in Raleigh after a sudden illness.
She was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa to the late Lydia and Melvin Long on September 23, 1940.
Graduating from Iowa State University in 1962 with an art degree, she supported and celebrated arts and crafts throughout her life. She was an active volunteer in her church, community, her college sorority Gamma Phi Beta, and a lifelong member of P.E.O.
Mrs. Dinsdale is survived by her husband of 59 years Bill C. Dinsdale; daughters, Pam (Eric) Shisler of Columbus, Ohio and Jill (John) Fidgeon of Wake Forest, North Carolina; grandchildren, Grant Shisler, Matt Shisler, Caroline Shisler and Chase Fidgeon; and sister, Pam Affholder of Destin, Florida. She also leaves behind numerous close friends and special neighbors.
A celebration of Susan’s life will take place in Southport, North Carolina at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Bright Focus Foundation - Alzheimer’s Disease Research (support.brightfocus.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org/donate).