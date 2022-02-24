Renate Holbrook, age 76, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Renate was born March 1, 1945 in the Bavarian region of Germany, daughter of the late Edmund and Babette Bett.
She was a lover of nature, flowers, birds, gardening, and cooking. Renate enjoyed traveling the world, establishing friendships, tennis, doting on her children, skiing, and taking care of those around her.
Later in life, she devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her husband, Keith, in the same way he took care of her after receiving a double lung transplant in late 2009.
Renate was a very feisty, particular, and headstrong woman who inherited those traits from her firebrand of a father. Her zest for life and compassion for others allowed her to touch the lives of so many around the globe. Kindness and generosity, two of the many reasons people were drawn to her gentle spirit, were second nature to her.
Renate is survived by her husband of 51 years, Keith Holbrook; two children, Andreas Holbrook and wife Jennifer Panattoni, and Marisa Fulmer and husband William; two grandchildren, Caiden, age 7, and Nolan, age 4; and five siblings, Edeltraud, Heidi, Ilona, Edmund, and Barbel.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel, located at 1411 North Howe Street, Southport, North Carolina.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Holbrook family, while donations in Renate’s name can be directed towards the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.
Renate’s family sends a very special “Thank you,” to the family of the lung donor that granted her the extraordinary gift of 12 additional years of life - they are forever in their debt.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.