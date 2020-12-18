Cephus Lyns Hill, 84, of Boiling Spring Lakes passed away on December 14, 2020.
Mr. Hill was born April 29, 1936 in West Virginia to the late Clyde and Maggie Hill.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn.
Survivors include his son, Richard Hill and wife Nina; a daughter, Sheryl Dixon and husband Jacky; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422.
