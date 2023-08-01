Stillman Elfred “Saint” St. Clair

Stillman Elfred “Saint” St. Clair, 79, passed away July 27, 2023 due to complications following a surgery in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was surrounded by family and passed peacefully.

Saint was born September 24, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri to Rodman A. St. Clair and Beatrice Jane St. Clair.

To plant a tree in memory of Stillman St. Clair as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.