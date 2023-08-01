Stillman Elfred “Saint” St. Clair, 79, passed away July 27, 2023 due to complications following a surgery in Raleigh, North Carolina. He was surrounded by family and passed peacefully.
Saint was born September 24, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri to Rodman A. St. Clair and Beatrice Jane St. Clair.
Most of his life was spent between the St. Louis area and Connecticut. He attended the Hopkins School in New Haven, where he made lifelong friends who introduced him to the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Swanson. In 1965, he graduated from the University of Notre Dame – Go Irish!
In addition to serving in the U.S. Army in Korea, Saint spent most of his career as a management consultant, mainly with Maritz, a management consultancy based in Missouri.
Saint (also known as Stilly, or, sometimes, Stilm) married Sandy Swanson in 1965 in East Haven, Connecticut. They had a 46-year marriage and an incredibly full loving life together. They had two children, traveled, made some wonderful friends, had a misadventure running a liquor store and got through the mundane and even rough patches of life with humor, style, and grace. He and Sandy retired to Southport, North Carolina in 2007.
A lifelong Notre Dame fan, Saint enjoyed watching football, playing golf (sometimes), and gathering with friends.
Stillman will be remembered for his self-deprecating humor and kindness. He was a loyal friend and wonderful father, grandfather, and brother.
His wife Sandy preceded him in death in 2011.
Stillman is survived by his brother, Dr. Rodman St. Clair and his wife Kris of Orange County, California; his children, son Scott St. Clair and wife Jeanette of Raleigh, North Carolina, and daughter Dena Imbergamo and husband Bill of Vienna, Virginia; and his grandchildren, Kendall, Jason, and Taylor.
There will be a private celebration of life in the near future.