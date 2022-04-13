Mr. Donald “Duck” Blackwell, age 70, entered into rest on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Blackwell was born June 13, 1951 in Hartsville, South Carolina, a son of the late David and Mary Alice Gainey Blackwell.
Donald loved fishing and watching sports. He was an avid South Carolina Gamecocks and Green Bay Packers fan and made the best sweet tea around. Donald enjoyed taking his kids, nieces, and nephews on outdoor outings. He always made sure to make people smile and brighten their day.
Survivors include his children, Donald Gilliam Blackwell of North Carolina, Vincent Scott (Tonya) Blackwell of Southport, North Carolina, and Christy (Joseph) Snapp of Southport, North Carolina; nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own, David Kenneth Blackwell Jr., Angela Blackwell Peay, William Jason Blackwell, and Mary Allison Blackwell; grandchildren, Alyssah McClary, Colby Austin Blackwell, Christopher David Blackwell, Emma Nicole Snapp, Joseph Michael Snapp, McKenzie Halen Blackwell, and Zachary Blackwell; great-grandson, Keller McClary; brothers, Billy Leon Blackwell of Chesterfield, South Carolina and David Kenneth Blackwell of Charleston, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Barbara Blackwell; special cousin, Gandhi Blackwell; as well as his nurse with Crescent Hospice, Mrs. McCinnis White.
Memorials may be made to Crescent Hospice, 410 South Herlong Ave. Suite 102, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
