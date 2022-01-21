On behalf of the Most Rev. Luis Rafael Zarama, the following are the funeral arrangements for Rev. J. Douglas Lawson, a retired priest of the Diocese of Raleigh, who died at his residence in Southern Pines on January 14, 2022.
The Reception of the Body and the Vigil for the Deceased will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, North Carolina.
The Reception of the Body will take place at 5 p.m. followed by the visitation. The Vigil for the Deceased will then be celebrated at 6 p.m. with the Very Reverend John E. McGee, O.S.F.S., VF, presiding. Clergy vesting for the Vigil are respectfully requested to wear cassock and surplice. Following the liturgy, the visitation will continue and conclude at 7 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, January 27, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Southport, with the Most Rev. Luis Rafael Zarama, Principal Celebrant and the Rev. Msgr. John J. Williams, Homilist. Priests and Deacons vesting for the celebration of the Mass are respectfully requested to bring alb, cincture, and their Diocesan vestment and under stole.
Burial will be in Southport on a later date.
Mass cards and condolences may be sent to the following address: Family of Reverend J. Douglas Lawson, c/o Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 5269 Dosher Cutoff SE, Southport, NC 28461.
Kindly continue to remember Father Lawson among your intentions, especially at Mass, as well as his family, his many friends and all those who are in mourning at this time.
Through the intercession of Mary, Mother of Priests and Saint John Vianney, may Father Lawson know this day, the fullness of joy in the heavenly liturgy before the Risen Christ and the peace of God’s Eternal Kingdom.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Lawson family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
