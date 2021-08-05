Dr. Tony Florio left his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, August 1, 2021.
He was born in 1930 in Newburgh, New York, to Andrea and Sara Florio who came from Rutigliano, Italy.
Tony graduated from Moody Bible Institute Chicago, Illinios, in the Pastor’s course. After graduating from Wheaton College, he enjoyed teaching history at Sunshine Bible Academy in South Dakota. He received his Master’s Degree from the University of South Dakota and earned his Ph.D. at Florida State University.
After more than 25 years as a Marriage and Family Counselor, he retired with his wife, Janice, in 1995. Tony became an ordained pastor. He loved introducing others to Jesus and teaching the Word of God. He was a gifted encourager, teacher and musician: he started playing the accordion at the age of nine, and he was honorably discharged after serving in the U. S. Army Special Services playing with the West Point band.
Tony enjoyed life and was an adventurer who enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and skiing, the beach and snorkeling. He loved to travel, and ministered to missionaries in various parts of the world. Most recently, he and Janice were blessed to spend time over several years with family and friends in his parents’ hometown in Italy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Nick; nephews; Mark and Paul; and sister, Joanne.
Tony is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janice, and by his three loving daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn (Doug), Leslie (Erik), and Joan. He also has two grandchildren, Chelsea (Jim) and Charles. He smiled to see his great granddaughter, Darcy Joy, born on July 29. He is also survived by sister, Rosemarie Fullerton and husband Dave, and their daughter Dawn and husband, David, as well as his niece, Andrea Hunter (Chris).
As Tony wished, there will not be a memorial service, but online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinios.
