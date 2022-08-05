On Thursday, July 15, 2022, God sent out a call to His angels for Marjorie Elizabeth Gore Clemmons to be escorted as she transitioned from labor to reward.
Marjorie Elizabeth Gore was born October 3, 1931 in Southport, North Carolina to the late Victor Gore and Sally Galloway Gore.
Marjorie’s mother, Sally, left to be with the Lord when she was very young. She was raised by her great aunt and uncle Florence and Alexander Lee, along with their five grandchildren, Addie, Mable, Annie Mae, Florence and Alexander “Bubba” Lee.
She attended Brunswick County Training School and graduated with the class of 1949.
Margie was married to Lorenzo Clemmons from 1952 until his passing in 2003, and from that union they were blessed with two children.
Marjorie, or “Margie” as she is affectionately known by her family and friends, accepted Christ at an early age and joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully in many capacities. She served on several committees and was chairman of the Board of Trustees for 25 years, and president of the senior choir and usher board.
Margie’s family thought of her as their classy, loving, humorous, kind and giving “busy bee.” She was employed at the family-owned business Hi-Way Cleaners for 38 years until her retirement in 1994.
Margie was a founding member of the Southport NAACP in 1963 and served as an advisor when it came to local black history, providing information to the Southport Historical Society from time to time in an effort to get the real story of Southport’s black community out to the public. A member of the Brunswick County Training (BCT) School Alumni Association, she assisted with the Smithville Township Black History event in 2013, as well as with the planning of the BCT exhibit called “School Pride in Eastern North Carolina,” part of an event in 2014 featuring all-black high schools from five southeastern counties in celebration of the Civil Rights Bill of 1964.
Margie was a volunteer at Dosher Hospital Flea Market for more than 20 years, a member of the Rose of Sharon Chapter #555 Order of the Eastern Star, and a member of the Southport Community Choir. She could be seen working in her community in various capacities, including as an election poll worker and sewing masks to be distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Margie loved people and never met a stranger. She will be missed by her family, friends and community.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband Lorenzo Clemmons, and grandson, Michael D. Clemmons.
She leaves to cherish her love and memory her two children, Alfreda Pender (James) of Wilson, North Carolina and Michael Clemmons (Andrea) of Southport; three grandchildren, Tonya Hilliard of Southport, Joseph Hilliard (Alisha), of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Chanel Simpson (Terrance) of Sanford, North Carolina; six great-grandchildren, Jordan Hilliard, Caleb Simpson, Alizah Simpson, Lydia Simpson, Tyler Hilliard and Reagan Hilliard; one great-great grandchild, Blakely Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Her service was held at Davis Funeral Home in Bolivia, and was officiated by Rev. William H. Vereen. Interment followed at Northwood Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Clemmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.