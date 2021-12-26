Linda F. Earnhart, 68, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, with the comfort of her family beside her.
Linda fought a determined battle against ovarian cancer that, unfortunately, took her away from the family and friends she loved so much.
She is survived by her best friend and husband of 50 years Dan Earnhart; daughter, Ashley Earnhart, of Raleigh and her spouse, Lee Miller-Finkel; daughter, Lee Schwartz, of Charlotte and her spouse, Jonathan; as well as her grandchildren, Gabriel and Elijah, who gave her their special love and many reasons to smile through her hardship.
Linda graduated from Ohio State University and Oklahoma University with a degree in fine arts and started her career in design with NCR World.
Following her husband’s career relocations and interruptions of her career, she chose to invest her time raising her children and supporting her community. Her many accomplishments include serving as PTO president, the formation of numerous parent groups, and being co-founder of KidSpot in Boston.
She continued to volunteer when she and her husband retired in 2017 in Southport by giving her energy and providing community support through the Garden Club and beautification of the city’s parks.
Arrangements for a remembrance of her life will be conveyed after the holidays.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to all of her many friends, doctors and the community for their support. Please honor her, in deed, by supporting your local businesses and your community.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Earnhart family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.