Rodney Earl Hilburn, 49, of the Sunset Harbor community near Bolivia, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, at his home.
Rodney was born in Wilmington, North Carolina on August 30, 1972 and was a son of the late Donald R. and Gloria Rivenbark Hilburn.
Rodney was a natural entertainer and comedian, even from an early age. Being the youngest of five siblings he was a source of laughs, merriment, and imitations as soon as he was walking and talking. He was a loud, loving soul who offered consolation to anyone in need and professed his love for all.
Raised in Leland, North Carolina and later moving to Oak Island he made many friends along the way through his wry wit and ability to get everyone to have a good laugh.
Rodney attended East Carolina University and worked in and around the restaurants of Oak Island, Southport and St. James for many years. Affectionately known as “Chef Hot Rod,” he took pride in his work and did not settle for his kitchens being anything but excellent.
Rod leaves behind lots of stories to be told by family and friends and will not be forgotten.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Becki Porter.
Rodney is survived by brothers, Doug Hilburn and wife Rhonda of Wilmington, North Carolina and Randy Hilburn and wife Amy of Whispering Pines, North Carolina; and a sister, Cheryl Burciaga and husband Oscar of Mexico. He is also survived by his stepfather, Royce Hewett and wife Wanda Jean of Oak Island, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will hold an informal ceremony on Oak Island at a later date to be announced.
Online condolences are encouraged and may be sent to the family at www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com
Michael J Fulwood Funeral Service Licensee, 910-471-5441.
