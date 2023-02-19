Leon Arnold “Woodchuck” Smith Feb 19, 2023 Feb 19, 2023 Updated Feb 19, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Leon Arnold “Woodchuck” Smith, 79, of Southport passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023.Mr. Smith was born August 4, 1943, son of the late Leon Thomas Smith and Frances Spivey Smith.He was a veteran of the US Army National Guard. Survivors include his son, Todd Lawrence Smith; daughter, Kali Smith; grandson, Ronald Todd Smith; brothers, Thomas Smith and Johnny Smith; sister, Sandra Cochran; and nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by sisters, Julia Smith Daniel and Frances “Tinkie” Smith. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, February 19, at Northwood Cemetery in Southport.A visitation will be held Saturday, February 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the home of Janet Elliott, 3760 Heron Circle, Southport.Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Smith family.Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina. To plant a tree in memory of Leon Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Armed Forces Religion Letters to the Editor Pool together Where do we park? Get the ball rolling Featured Businesses Margaret Rudd & Associates, Inc., Realtors 210 Country Club Drive, Oak Island, NC 28461 +1(910)278-5213 Website Southport Realty Rentals 727 N Howe St, Southport, NC 28461 +1(910)457-6401 Website Farm Bureau Insurance +1(910)457-9559 Website Ginger Harper Real Estate Group +1(910)457-6713 Website Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage +1(910)799-3435 Ward Mini Storage +1(910)457-5477 Website Coastline Insurance +1(910)454-0707 Website Find a local business Local Events Join us on social! thestateportpilot Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Sample the e-Pilot State Port Pilot To view a sample e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Oak Island group stops recall effort for council members Oak Island: No decision on 106-room hotel plans Planning board member resigns over UDO dispute Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans Southport votes 4-2 to sell property to Wildlife Resources