Earl Dawley, 95, of Oak Island, North Carolina passed away on March 31, 2021.
Mr. Dawley was born August 18, 1925 in Biddeford, Maine, son of the late Charles Henry Dawley and Lila Myrtle Emmons Dawley.
He graduated from Thornton Academy in Saco, Maine and from the University of Maine College of Engineering.
Mr. Dawley was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of the Navy V-12 program. He retired from Western Electric where he worked as an electrical engineer.
Mr. Dawley was a member of the Oak Island Lions Club and a Master Mason.
Survivors include his wife Alene Mercer Dawley; an adopted son, Thomas Dawley; and five step-children.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.