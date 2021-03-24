Donna M. Hymes, R.N., 1941-1921, was born in Syracuse, New York and received her degree in nursing at the State University of New York in 1974.
She worked as a neonatal nurse practitioner in Syracuse and the nursing director of the neonatal unit at San Francisco Children’s Hospital.
She met her husband, Dr. Leonard Hymes, in 1978 while working at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
She also served as a consultant to US Aid providing healthcare education to numerous Caribbean Islands.
She moved to Southport, North Carolina after retirement in 2009.
She is survived by her husband, two sons, two granddaughters, and four great- grandchildren.
Hers was a life well-lived.
