Bonnie Marissa “Rissie” Hargroves passed away April 13, 2020.
She was born February 24, 1962 in Newburgh, New York to Alberta and Eddie Robinson Sr.
In 1991 she wed Robert Hargrove and relocated to Southport.
She was predeceased by her parents; daughter, Valerie; brothers, Paul and Bryan, and sister Alberta.
Rissie is survived by her husband Robert, son Eric, stepchildren, Roe and Roberta, grandchildren, Daquan, JaKwan, Previnesha, My-Love, Egypt and great granddaughter Ah’Daerah. Brothers Phillip, Eddie Jr., Marshall, Livis, and Kendrick; sisters, June, Edna, Shara, Kimberly and Shanna; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
