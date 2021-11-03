Richard Douglas Nubel, 68, of Charleston, South Carolina and formerly of Southport, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Somerby of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
Richard was born February 4, 1953, a son of Avie Nubel of Mount Pleasant and the late Robert Nubel.
He was a graduate of Wantagh Senior High School in Wantagh, New York and attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
Richard was a staff writer and news editor for The State Port Pilot from 1982 to 2002, where he won numerous news and editorial awards for his writing from the N.C. Press Association while covering local government for The Pilot. He left in 2002 and served as a real estate broker for many years, and was affiliated with Atlantic Realty Professionals.
Richard was an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous in Southport and Charleston.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lynn Middleton Nubel of Charleston; brother, Dr. Christopher R. (Marianne) Nubel of Summerville, South Carolina; and niece, Blair Middleton of Wilson, North Carolina.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Southport at a date to be announced.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oaks Drive, Suite 105, Charleston, South Carolina, 29405.