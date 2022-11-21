Charles “Nick” “Charlie” Elbert Hudson
10/1/1937 – 10/16/2022
It is with sad hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Charles Elbert Hudson on October 16, 2022.
Charles was born on October 1, 1937 in Cheraw, South Carolina to Elmer Leroy “Roy” Hudson and Roberta Quick Hudson.
At a very young age he was given the nickname “Nick,” that stayed with him through his life for those close to him. Charles was raised by wonderful Christian parents who instilled strong morals and values that influenced all he did throughout his life.
He married the love of his life, Drina Dawn Jeffries, in February 1957 and shortly after they moved from Rockingham to Charlotte where they became members of Blair Road United Methodist Church around 1960 until present.
Charles’ work ethic and sacrifice was unparalleled, maintaining two full-time jobs for many years to ensure a better life for his family. In the mid-1960’s he and his brother, James, began building equipment trailers in Charles’ backyard in Wilgrove. That was the beginning of Hudson Bros. Trailer Manufacturing. In 1970 they purchased property on Hwy. 218 in Union County, where he worked and acted as Vice President until retiring in 2000.
After retirement, Charles, being an avid outdoorsman, was either hunting or fishing up until his passing. He was also a “great” cook. His family was blessed with so many wonderful Sunday and holiday dinners.
Charles was an amazing man, great provider, faithful husband and loving Daddy, Granddaddy, Pop-Pop, and friend to many.
He has left behind a great legacy and will be truly missed.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Drina Jeffries Hudson, and his brother, James Edward “Ed” Hudson Sr. (Freda). He was “Daddy” to three daughters, Deborah Hudson Lisco, Vicki Hudson Byrum (Reggie), and Wendy Hudson Crump (Tony). He was “Granddaddy” to two grandsons, Justin Helms (Robin) and Chad Crump. He was affectionately known as “Pop-Pop” to his two great-grandchildren, Brody and Bristol Helms. He is also survived by his loving dog, “Nikki.” Charles leaves behind special friends, Euber Norton of Albemarle, North Carolina and Johnny Mabry of Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, with whom he enjoyed spending time.
A Celebration of Life was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 21, at McEwen’s Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, with visitation held prior from 10 to 11 a.m.
A graveside service followed at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Road, Mint Hill, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/.