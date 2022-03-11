Mary Elizabeth “Betsy” Tucker, age 68, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Betsy was born September 20, 1953 in Raleigh, North Carolina, daughter of the late John Bernard Young and Esther Smith Young.
She grew up in Raleigh and married her high school sweetheart, Robert Tucker, where they enjoyed living for many years.
After settling in Southport, they enjoyed camping and traveling.
Betsy enjoyed being around family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering at the Brunswick Senior at Southport where she taught craft classes.
Her faith kept her strong in her two-and-a-half year fight with pancreatic cancer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Michael Young; and sister, Janice Young Mustian.
Survivors include her loving husband of 45 years, Robert Tucker of Southport; daughter, Ashley Cichocki and husband Matt of Southport; three granddaughters, Hailey, Chloe, and Madeline; and extended family.
A visitation for Betsy will be held Friday, March 11, at 2 p.m. at Peacock, Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport, followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Tucker family.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport.