Bridget L. Rosenstock, 66, of Southport, passed away April 30, 2022.

She was born on August 26, 1955 to the late Dale and Mable Lynch.

Bridget spent 35 years as a registered nurse and enjoyed helping people. She was the first “Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner” licensed in the State of North Carolina.

She is survived by her husband, James Rosenstock; a sister, Sandy Lynch Leoni; and three grandchildren, Damian Burke, Gavin Burk, and Kingston Burke.

