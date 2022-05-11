Bridget L. Rosenstock May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bridget L. Rosenstock, 66, of Southport, passed away April 30, 2022.She was born on August 26, 1955 to the late Dale and Mable Lynch.Bridget spent 35 years as a registered nurse and enjoyed helping people. She was the first “Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner” licensed in the State of North Carolina. She is survived by her husband, James Rosenstock; a sister, Sandy Lynch Leoni; and three grandchildren, Damian Burke, Gavin Burk, and Kingston Burke.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Rosenstock family. To plant a tree in memory of Bridget Rosenstock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bridget L. Rosenstock James Rosenstock Genealogy Sandy Lynch Leoni Dale Damian Burke Gavin Burk Year thestateportpilot