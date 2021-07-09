John Patrick (Ric) Adams passed away on June 30, 2021.
Ric was born on January 8, 1950 in Akron, Ohio, son of the late John Vincent Adams and Margaret (Peggy) Adams.
After graduating from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in 1969 he joined The United States Marines Corps. He was a veteran of Vietnam, where he served as a cryptologist. During his time in Vietnam he received the Combat Action Ribbon, the National Defense Service Medal among others.
On his return from service John worked for Ohio Edison for 34 years.
In August of 1971 he met his beloved wife, Kathy Dean, daughter of the late William J. Dean and Louis Dean. Ric knew he had found the love of his life and proposed. This year they celebrated 49 years of marriage.
Ric and his father loved to fish and they frequently drove to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Kathy shared Ric’s love of fishing and they dreamed of moving to North Carolina. In 2007 they fulfilled their dreams and retired to Southport.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Adams; son, John Nicholas Adams and wife Isabel Campos Adams; grandson, John René Adams; two sisters, Mary Kennedy and Julie McCulley; sisters-in-law, Betty O’hara and the late Patrick O’hara, and Joyce and Robert Feinman; and their many special nieces and nephews.
Ric, our eternal optimist, our hero, our confidant, our beloved jarhead who fought to the end. We love you and miss you dearly.
Per Ric’s request he has been cremated and there will be no service held.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, NC.