Randy Michael Fogle passed away on the 25th of May, 2020.
Randy was born in Massillon, Ohio on November 15, 1963, to Gary and Suzan Fogle.
Randy fought a courageous battle with Juvenile Diabetes for 42 years resulting with kidney failure in 1993.
Randy graduated from three different universities with honors, and loved helping others with his many skills.
Randy lived primarily in Southport for the past 12 years.
He is survived by his parents and his older brother, Scot Fogle, of Beugen , Netherlands.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oak Island Evangelical Presbyterian Church, or the Willie Stargell Kidney wing of New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
Services will be held at a later date.