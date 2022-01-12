Dinah Allen Snead of Southport, North Carolina passed away on January 6, 2022.
She was born April 26, 1943 to the late Bill Allen and the late Bebe Harrison Allen.
Dinah was raised in Kinston, North Carolina and graduated from Grainger High School in 1961.
She moved to Wilmington, North Carolina in 1969 where she lived for 36 years. She retired as an Executive Assistant from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and moved with her husband to Southport.
Dinah spent her retirement years with her loving husband, Ed, in Southport where they loved living. She was an active member of AAS (Associated Artists of Southport) and she enjoyed volunteering in Franklin Square Art Gallery, as well as displaying her pottery. She spent many fun hours with her special group of fellow potters known as the MudPuddle Pottery Group. She also enjoyed spending time with many good friends and neighbors in the Winding Creek community.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Allen Myers, and her niece, Elizabeth Paige Myers.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Snead; one daughter, Carla Buck Fell (Greg) of Mount Holly, North Carolina; two sons, Joseph Carey (Kim) and Brian Carey (Sara) of Huntersville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, John and Will Roberts, Matthew and Michael Carey, Zach Priddy, Alex Wyatt, and Madelyn Carey; two stepdaughters, Wendy Wessell (Ken) of Pikeville, North Carolina and Sandy Snead (Duy Huynh) of Charlotte, North Carolina; and step-grandchildren, Lauren and Jackson Wessell.
A memorial service for Mrs. Snead will be held on January 21 at 11 o’clock in the Peacock-Newnam & White Chapel at Peacock Newnam & White Funeral Home, 1411 North Howe Street, Southport, NC. A reception will follow.
The family would like to express their thanks to Dr. William Jones and staff at Wrightsville Family Practice; Dr. John Belle and staff at Zimmer Cancer Center; and the doctors and nurses at Novant Brunswick Hospital. Also, thank you to the staff at Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their care during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Hospice or The Salvation Army of Southport.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Snead family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.