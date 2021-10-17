Shaaron Aldridge, 78, of Southport died Friday October 16, 2021 at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare in Wilmington.
Shaaron was born in New Hanover County on May 20, 1943. She is the daughter of the late Randolph Channings Grant and Lilian Jacobs Grant.
She served as City Clerk for the town of Southport for many years. Prior to that Shaaron taught at Southport Baptist Church Preschool.
She was an avid volunteer with the NC 4th of July Festival and at Southport Primary School when her sons were young. She was a Cub Scouts Den Mother, loved softball and tennis, and later in life was a worldwide traveler.
Shaaron attended Southport Baptist Church. She supported several charities including Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, St. Jude Research Hospital, and Southport Shop With A Cop.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Shaaron was preceded in death by her siblings, Randolph Grant and Randolyn Anderson.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Aldridge; sons, Randy Aldridge (David) of Wilmington and Scott Aldridge (Cindy) of Southport; two grandchildren, Bailey and Carson Aldridge; and longtime best friend, Diane McKeithan.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 19, at eleven o’clock in the morning at Southport Baptist Church Chapel with Reverend Charles Drew and Reverend Devon Varnam officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or to Southport’s Shop With A Cop Christmas Child at http://cityofsouthport.com/shop-with-a-cop/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Aldridge family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.