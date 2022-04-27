Charles Edward Blake Sr., age 86, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Charles was born in Cumberland County, North Carolina on December 10, 1935, the son of the late Edgar Cade Blake and Mary Gertrude Downing Blake.
Mr. Blake was a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.
He was the owner and operator of Port Realty for many years, and was a very active member of the Southport/Oak Island community.
In addition to his parents, Charles was also was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Katherine Blake, and a son, Christopher “Chris” Blake.
Surviving are his son Charles E. Blake Jr. and wife, Sherry Howell-Blake, of South Carolina; three brothers, Thomas (Tom) Blake and wife, Betty, of Supply, North Carolina, Bill Blake of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Ben Blake and wife, Beverly, of Southport, North Carolina; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A time of gathering will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Peacock Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service in Southport.
In lieu of flowers memorial may be sent to SECU Hospice House of Bolivia, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC.
