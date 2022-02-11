James “Jimmy” Michael Miers, age 50, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022.
James was born July 6, 1971. Jimmy was a man who was driven by the most important thing in life, his heart. He never really cared if he became a millionaire and was always more worried about other people than himself. He understood that the only truly significant things in life are the relationships you make and the people you love. Jimmy had the largest collection of relationships in history. Anywhere he went, everyone knew and loved Big Jim. He was the glue that kept his family connected and communicating with each other; he would even talk to the very annoying cousin that everyone hated.
Jimmy loved movies, music, talking for hours on the phone, and he had an unhealthy obsession with Bon Jovi. He was also a die-hard WVU Mountaineer fan. Every year (literally, every year) the entire family would have to hear about how the football and basketball teams were going to win a national championship.
Jimmy loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort knowing that he is at peace with his father.
Survivors include his three children, Derek Smith, Danielle Smith, and Kristopher Alvarado; his mother, Sandra Kay Hagert, and stepfather, Peter Michael Hagert; a brother, Sean Miers; a sister, Melissa Poncet; his niece, Olivia Bowers; nephews, Benjamin Miers and Anderson Poncet; aunts, Carol, Linda, Sally, Brenda, Judy, and Donna; uncles, Kenny, Roger, Larry, Ron, Steve, and Charlie; and close cousins, including Ronna, Michelle, David, Greg, Robyn, DJ, Heather, Troy, Ron, Todd, Valerie, Paul, Jenny, Melissa, Craig, Scotty, Matt, Amy, and Philip.
James was preceded in death by his father, James Francis Miers.
A celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 12, in the Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Miers family.
Peacock - Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
