James Wesley Braswell was born February 20, 1949, in Wilmington, North Carolina and passed away September 23, 2021, after a long battle with COPD.
He was well known in Southport for his many efforts to feed shut-ins and less fortunate folks. He was famous for giving away clothes, coats and whatever he felt another person needed.
