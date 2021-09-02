Leonard Blair Harmon, age 81, of Southport died peacefully at Elmcroft Memory Care/Assisted Living in Southport on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Sara Harmon for 56 years.
Blair was born in Memphis, Tennessee. He graduated from Christian Brothers College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and spent his career with DuPont.
Blair and Sara lived in Wilmington, North Carolina from 1967 to 1973 when a new DuPont plant was built in the Leland/Navassa area. They fell in love with the area and, upon retirement, moved to St. James in 1999, just after the town was incorporated.
In 2001, Blair was elected to be the second mayor of St. James. He served from 2001-2005 and was instrumental with the planning of the St. James Community Center.
He was a model railroad enthusiast and served on the board of the Wilmington Railroad Museum for 12 years. He also enjoyed golf, fishing, dancing and paperwork. Blair struggled with Alzheimer’s for eight years.
Blair is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sara Harmon; sister, Anne Gipson; nieces Tina Gipson and Leslie Logan (Jeff) and nephew Michael Gipson; great nephews and nieces, Braxton Odle, Presley Hixon, Tiffany Ross (Justin), Kelly Gipson and Alicia Michaels, Parker Logan (Hannah), Reagan Logan, Andrew Gipson, and Lauren Gipson. Also surviving is his special brother in-law, Sam Dexter (Karen); niece, Lauren Miller (Chris); and great nephew, Rylan, with baby girl, Miller, due in December.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 209 East Nash Street, Southport, N.C. 28461 or Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org.
