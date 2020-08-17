Evamarie “Evie” Walker, 60, of Southport passed away on August 8, 2020.
Evie was born March 4, 1960, daughter of the late George and Barbara Lalla.
She worked for 30 years for the US Postal Service in different positions.
She moved to Southport in 2010 and ended her career with the postal service in Wilmington.
Survivors include her husband Joel Walker; a brother, Nicholas Lalla; two nieces, Rebecca and Amanda; and two stepchildren, Michael Walker and Kiera Walker.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 22, at 11 a.m. in the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Stuart Milton officiating.
The service will be livestreamed via the Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service’s Facebook page.
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com.
Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.