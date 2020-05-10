Andrew Thomas Cole, 17, of Bolivia died Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Born in New Hanover County on August 14, 2002, he was the son of Henry Thomas (Tommy) Cole and Patti Hewett Cole of Bolivia.
He loved playing the drums and riding motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, survivirs include his sister, Breanna Morgan (Dustin Murrill) of Sunset Harbor; his paternal grandparents, Henry and Mary Cole of Bolivia; maternal grandparents, Bobby and Cathy Hewett of Bolivia; his special uncle, Karl Yeager of Wilmington; his special aunt, Hidi Hewett; and nephew, Asher Murrill.
Due to present health concerns the visitation and funeral services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com.
Brunswick Funeral Service, Southport Oak/Island Chapel.